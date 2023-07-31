8-year-old from Croatia wins ALOHA Mental Arithmetic International Competition

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

Petar Andacic, an 8-year-old boy from Zagreb, won the Tiny Tots category at the ALOHA Mental Arithmetic International Competition which took in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

ALOHA Mental Arithmetic International Competition in Malaysia brought together 700 children from 15 countries.

Andacic, a student of the Kajzerica elementary school in Zagreb and Croatia’s champion in ALOHA, became the world champion in the Tiny Tots 7 category after he solved 66 mental arithmetic questions in five minutes.

The ALOHA Mental Arithmetic concept is based on the use of ancient abacus – an essential tool that promotes not only the ability to calculate large numerical calculations in the mind with ease and speed, but also provides the essentials for child’s brain development in its formative years.

Adopted and developed the abacus computational method from China and Taiwan, Mr. Loh Mun Sung founded ALOHA in 1993, having the objective of introducing the arithmetic programs to, likewise benefiting, the children of Malaysia ages 5 to 13, according to the information issued on the ALOHA website.