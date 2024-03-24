80 boats at this year’s Croatia Nautical Show

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

The 16th edition of the Croatian Days of Small Shipbuilding and Tourism, the Croatia Nautical Show, was announced earlier this week, and from 18 to 21 April, an impressive display of 80 boats and other vessels will be showcased.

The theme of this year’s fair, which will feature 80 exhibitors from the nautical and tourism sectors, is “Nautica Tailored to People.” Visitors will be able to explore a diverse range of vessels, including boats, yachts, daily cruise ships and more, along with aluminium and rubber vessels, catamarans, and sailboats from both domestic and international manufacturers.

The show will also feature electric motors, nautical attire, jewellery, and an array of equipment. Additionally, companies will present tourism-related products and services, covering everything from accommodation and leisure facilities to horticulture, audio and entertainment equipment, cars, electric vehicles, and much more. Visitors will have access to parking and free admission for all days of the fair.

Visitors will have the opportunity, among other things, to see for the first time the Ryck 28 boats, Hanse 460, Bali catamarans, Tige Z5, and ATX 20 Type S surf boats, the premieres of Odysseya platinum 40 and Trident 630, Virtue V10 open and V10 top, as well as Matrix 655 and Sunreef catamarans.