ADMO project’s fact-checking website becomes available to the public

Pexels / Photo by Tara Winstead

The website of the Adria Digital Media Observatory (ADMO), which aims to tackle the spread of disinformation, became available for the public on Thursday.

The website is available here: https://admohub.eu/en/.

It is available in three languages – Slovenian, Croatian, and English. Journalists from one of the world’s leading news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP), are collecting and checking various claims circling the internet that have gained traction and are affecting and possibly causing damage to the public. AFP’s journalists are paying particular attention to disinformation that can endanger people’s health or lives, cause damage to democratic processes or promote hate speech and racism. The non-profit investigative journalism center Ostro, is a partner of the project in Slovenia.

The website will contain a series of analytical reports and stories on: the content of disinformation, their sources, the origin of the narratives, the role of international actors in the spreading of disinformation, accepting and uncovering disinformation, the implementation of the Code of Practice on Disinformation in Croatia, as well as the financial sustainability of the Croatian and Slovenian media sectors.

All these reports are prepared by a multidisciplinary team of academic researchers, fact-checkers, media practitioners, and civil society representatives who are equipped to uncover and analyse disinformation campaigns and support the government and regulators in strengthening of the collective response to the threats posed by the spread of disinformation.

The communication faculty of the University of Dubrovnik is the leader of this €1.8 million project, which will last until the end of June 2025. ADMO is a part of the supranational EDMO (Europan Digital Media Observatory) network, which, starting from January this year, is covering the entire area of the European union with additional 14 hubs for tackling disinformation. The strengthening of the European ecosystem combating disinformation is of vital importance, and creating EDMO was one of the most significant activities of the European Commission in tackling this problem.

Along with the leader of the project, other partners include: University of Zagreb’s Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Political Sciences, Croatia’s democracy watchdog Gong, Adria News (N1 TV), Agence France Presse, XWiki from France, and Ostro from Slovenia.

The ADMO project is partly financed by EU funds as part of the Digital Europe programme.