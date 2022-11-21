Afghan migrant about Croatia: There is no place to live here

Share:







Source: N1

N1's reporter Elvir Mesanovic spoke on Monday with a group of migrants who arrived in Croatia from Afghanistan on Sunday.

They say they have arrived in Croatia yesterday and they are staying in the streets.

“We’re planning to go to France, Germany… Everyone has their own choice,” one migrant said.

He adds that they have received on help in Croatia.

“There are no camps here, no place to stay when migrants come, for at least one night, to sleep, to eat something, to drink,” he said. “There is no place to live.”

The Zagreb City authorities said on Monday that they have set up two tents and a sanitary facility near the main train station in the city, in order to ensure more humane conditions for the migrants passing through Zagreb in the winter months.

The tents, set up in coordination with the Interior Ministry, Zagreb police, and the Red Cross, are not opened yet, because they have not been connected to the sewer and electrical grid.

“The space is fenced off and monitored. The migrants will be free to refresh themselves, eat something, and charge their phones before they leave Zagreb,” the city authorities said.

The goal is to make their temporary stay in Zagreb more humane during winter, they added, noting this refers to the migrants who were given instructions by the Interior Ministry that they must leave the country within seven days.