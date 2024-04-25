Croatian parliamentary election: Official results could be published on Monday

Podijeli :

N1

The final results of the Croatian parliamentary election held on 17 April could be published on Monday 29 April. In this case, the 20-day period for convening the constituent session of Parliament would begin on Tuesday.

The first session of the new Parliament will take place no later than 20 days after the publication of the official election results, i.e. the deadline for the constituent session would end on Sunday 19 May.

However, according to people familiar with the matter, President Zoran Milanovic does not have to wait for the deadline and may convene the constituent session of Parliament earlier to ensure that MPs receive their invitations in time.

The first session of Parliament will show whether one of the election participants has managed to get the support of at least 76 MPs needed to appoint the president and form the new Parliament.

The deadline for submitting complaints about the election, which was repeated at two polling stations on Sunday, is midnight on Thursday.

The official election results will be published by the State Electoral Commission (DIP) in the Official Gazette, Croatia’s official publication. The decision of the Constitutional Court on the election will also be published in the same issue. This special edition is expected to be published on Monday, when the Chairman of the DIP, Radovan Dobronic, will present the official election results to the President of the Republic.