Agency: On-site investigation and witnesses interviews on the accident in Mali Losinj underway

Nataša Božić / N1

Alana Vukic, Director of the Air, Maritime and Railway Traffic Accident Investigation Agency, said on Tuesday that the Agency's investigators are conducting an on-site investigation and interviewing witnesses to the maritime accident in Mali Losinj.

The tragic accident occurred at around 3 pm on Sunday at the pier in Mali Losinj, when the ramp of the ferry “Lastovo” from Jadrolinija, which was docking, collapsed, killing three crew members, while one was seriously injured. The injured crew member was taken by plane to a hospital in Rijeka. He is conscious and his life is not in danger.

The testimonies of eight witnesses are expected by the end of the day, with one witness expected to testify at a later date for health reasons, Vukic said.

Three days of mourning in Mali Losinj

“The investigation at the scene will be completed by the end of the day. After that it will be decided whether further witnesses need to be interviewed. A draft of the final report will be prepared by the end of the year,” explained Vukic, expressing her condolences to the families of the deceased seamen.

Vukic emphasised that the agency does not determine individual responsibility or liability in the sense of criminal prosecution, but aims to prevent future accidents by issuing safety recommendations.

Following the tragic accident, all Jadrolinija vessels lowered their flags to half-mast and a black flag was hoisted at the company’s headquarters in Rijeka. The town of Mali Losinj declared 12, 13 and 14 August as days of mourning.