Three dead in Croatian ferry accident; President calls for immediate clarification of the cause

Three crew members of the Jadrolinija ferry "Lastovo" were killed, and another seriously injured, when the ferry's several-tonne ramp overturned at the dock in Mali Losinj on Sunday afternoon. The Croatian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Transport confirmed the incident on Sunday evening, with President Zoran Milanovic expressing his condolences and calling for a swift and transparent investigation into the tragedy.

Different information about the fatalities had emerged during the course of the day. Immediately after the accident, it was unclear how many victims were hit by the ramp.

The injured crew member stable

In the evening, the ministry confirmed that the three sailors had died in the fatal accident and that another was seriously injured.

The injured crew member was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Rijeka. In the evening, the hospital announced that the patient was stable and not in a life-threatening condition.

The Ministry and the management of the shipping company Jadrolinija expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the three dead sailors and wished the injured sailor a speedy recovery.

As the police announced on Sunday afternoon, an investigation is currently being carried out at the scene. The results of the investigation will be presented to the public. Jadrolonija’s Lastovo operates the ferry service from the city of Zadar via the islands of Ist, Olib, Silba and Premuda to Mali Losinj.

Milanovic: I expect the causes of this accident to be clarified quickly and transparently

President Zoran Milanovic has issued a statement on the accident.

“I express my condolences to the families of the three crew members of the vessel Lastovo who lost their lives in the terrible accident in Mali Losinj. I wish the injured crew member a safe and speedy recovery. In these difficult moments for the families of the victims, as well as for all the seafarers of the vessel Lastovo who have lost three of their colleagues, it is crucial to provide them with all the necessary support and assistance.

I expect the police, the public prosecutor’s office and the marine casualty investigation centre to investigate the causes of this accident quickly and transparently so that we can ensure that such an event does not happen again.

The safety of passengers and crew on all Jadrolinija vessels must be a priority,” Milanovic wrote on Facebook.