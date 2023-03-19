Agreement reached between Kosovo and Serbia, but nothing is signed

Podijeli :

EEAS

Kosovo and Serbia agreed on the implementation of the EU agreement on the normalization of relations after 12 hours of talks on Saturday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced, describing the talks as difficult.

An agreement was reached on the creation of an association of semi-autonomous Serb-majority municipalities (Community of Serb Municipalities, ZSO), Borrell told reporters after the talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, held in Ohrid.

Vucic said some kind of an agreement was reached, stressing however that he had not signed anything.

Kurti was cited by the press as saying that Serbia is steering clear of signing the agreement.

In addition to Vucic, Kurti and Borell, special representative for Kosovo-Serbia dialogue Miroslav Lajcak also participated in the meeting.

The talks were held under the auspices of the European Union in an attempt to agree on the implementation of the agreement on relations between Serbia and Kosovo proposed by the EU. The normalisation of Priština-Belgrade relations is strongly supported by the United States of America, whose special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said in a recent interview that “he thinks there is no way to Europe without all countries recognising each other”.