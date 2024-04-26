Zagreb receives the ‘European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity’ award

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Zagreb has received the European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award 2024 in the category of cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. The city competed with 70 regions and cities across the European Union.

The award was presented by Helena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equality, and accepted by Lora Vidovic, Head of the City Department for Social Protection, Health, Veterans and People with Disabilities, the Mayor’s Office announced in a press release on Friday.

Zagreb was the only Croatian city to make it onto the shortlist, competing for the title with cities from Italy, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

“We see this award not only as praise, but also as an obligation to continue promoting the values of equality and non-discrimination,” said Vidovic.

Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said that Zagreb is committed to creating an inclusive society in all areas of life. “We must continue to fight against stereotypes and discrimination, break down barriers and promote dialogue that fosters understanding and empathy. This award is a confirmation of the most important political value of our city administration, namely social justice,” he emphasised.

According to the European Commission, Zagreb has been among the 10 per cent of the best regions in the EU in the fight against poverty and social exclusion for years, competing with 244 European regions.

For this year, the City of Zagreb has decided to increase its budget for adults and children with disabilities by 80 per cent and has initiated a series of investments in the expansion of services for these people.