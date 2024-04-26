37 female MPs elected to the new Croatian parliament, more than ever before

Podijeli :

Boris Scitar/Vecernji list/PIXSELL

In the election on 17 April, a total of 114 male and 37 female MPs were elected to the new Croatian parliament with 151 seats. This is according to a report by the State Electoral Commission (DIP).

This is the largest number of female MPs since Croatia’s independence in the early 1990s, and they now make up a quarter of the parliament. In the last elections, 35 women were elected in July 2020 and only 19 in September 2016.

The newly elected MPs are 51 years old on average. The average age of female MPs is 49 and that of their male colleagues is 51.5.

The youngest male MP is Armin Hodzic (born 1996), who represents five ethnic minorities, while the oldest male MP is Veselko Gabricevic (born 1948), who was elected on the ballot paper of the HDZ-led coalition.

The youngest female MP is Sonja Radolovic (born 1987) from the SDP-led Rivers of Justice coalition. The oldest female MP is Anka Mrak-Taritas (born 1959) from the same coalition.

Armin Hodzic is the only MP who is under 30 years old. Most MPs (56) are between 51 and 50 years old and 54 are between 41 and 50 years old.

A total of 2,302 candidates stood for election, including 1,333 men (58%) and 969 women (42%).

No fewer than 66 of the 151 MPs were elected by preferential votes. In percentage terms, most of them were elected in constituency 11, which is for the diaspora. Almost 64% of voters voted for their preferred candidate.

A total of 2,216,763 voters took part in the election, which corresponds to a voter turnout of 62.3%. The highest turnout of almost 70% or 235,854 voters was recorded in constituency 1 in Zagreb.