Airports preparing for Schengen, expect increase in traffic

Source: Pexels

Croatian airports are conducting construction work and other adjustments to passenger terminals and other facilities as part of their preparation for entry into the Schengen Area, airports' managements told the Croatian state news agency Hina on Monday.

Croatian airports are set to enter the Schengen Area on March 26 with the summer flight schedule, which completes the process of Croatia’s entry into the European passport-free travel area, and certain financial and time savings and higher turnovers are expected especially in the transport and tourism sectors.

Responding to a question from Hina, all Croatian airports said that apart from increased traffic they do not expect problems in the application of Schengen rules in air traffic and that they do not plan to employ additional staff due to entry into the Schengen Area as that depends on planned traffic and the number of aircraft operations.