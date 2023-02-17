Aleksandra Jozic-Ilekovic new chair of Conflict of Interest Commission

Podijeli :

Source: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Aleksandra Jozic-Ilekovic is the new president of the Conflict of Interest Commission and Natasa Novakovic, who chaired that body until now, is leaving the Commission.

In a secret vote taken on Friday, 78 MPs voted for Jozic-Ilekovic, while Novakovic won the support of 50 MPs. The other two candidates, Nike Nodilo-Lakos and Ines Pavlacic, did not get a single vote.

Novakovic did not apply for the post of a Commission member so she is leaving the Commission.

Before her appointment to the Commission, Jozic-Ilekovic was a member of the State Election Commission (DIP) for a period of eight years, and she also served as an advisor to the justice minister and was a senior inspector at the Justice Ministry as well as the deputy head of the Government Legislation Office.

Considering that HSLS MPs Dario Hrebak and Darko Klasic, who are part of the parliamentary majority, said publicly that they would vote for Novakovic, it is evident that apart from the HDZ and its partners, some opposition MPs, too, voted for Novakovic.

Jozic-Ilekovic will take office on 9 March.

The newly-elected members of the Conflict of Interest Commission are Igor Lukac (90 votes), Nike Nodilo-Lakos (80), Ines Pavlacic (89) and Ana Poljak (92). They take office on 23 February.

Jozic-Ilekovic is the only member of the previous Commission to stay on that body.

The term of the Conflict of Interest Commission president and members lasts five years.