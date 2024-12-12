Plenkovic is lashing out at the SDP party: They have become a demagogic bunch of populists

Podijeli :

Marko Prpic/PIXSELL

A meeting of the Croatian government is held to decide on the further financing of projects for the construction of four waste management centres and to approve the conclusion of co-financing agreements and agreements on the allocation of non-repayable funds.

The government will also grant the Croatian water management company Croatian Waters provisional authorisation to take out long-term loans to finance investments.

New demographic measures

“We want to make progress by increasing parental benefits,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in his opening speech at the government meeting.

He spoke about demographic measures and demographic renewal.

“The maximum amount of parental allowance will be raised from 995 to 3,000 euros, which means that 97 per cent of women will receive their full salary in the first year after giving birth. For the additional six months of parental leave, the full salary will continue to be paid, up to a maximum amount of 3,000 euros instead of the previous 995 euros. Parental allowance from the first to the third year of the child’s life for twins, the third and each additional child will be increased from 551 to 803 euros.

The allowance for part-time parental leave up to the first year of the child’s life will increase from 485 to 971 euros and for part-time parental leave from the first to the third year of the child’s life for twins, the third and each additional child from 485 to 600 euros. The allowance for pregnancy complications and sick leave for childcare will increase from 565 to 995 euros,” said the Prime Minister, as reported by news site Dnevnik.hr.

“The Milanovic faction continues its saga”

He then addressed the opposition’s initiative to dismiss him, as well as the constitutional judges and their confirmation in parliament.

He stated that the opposition was “fixated” on the constitutional judges and called this reckless behaviour unprecedented.

“There has never been anything like this before. The Zoran Milanovic faction continues its saga,” said the Prime Minister.

“They have become a demagogic, populist bunch that undermines state institutions. This is a disgrace for them,” said Plenkovic.