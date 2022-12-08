All parts of MiG-21 that crashed on Monday to be sent to Zagreb

Podijeli :

Source: Davor Javorovic / Pixsell

All parts of the Croatian Air Force MiG-21 jet that crashed near the village of Vocin in the Croatian Virovitica-Podravina County two days ago have been recovered, including the flight recorder, Brigadier General Ivan Turkalj said on Thursday, adding that all parts will soon be sent to the capital of Zagreb.

“I was tasked with saving the pilots and collecting the fragments of the plane that crashed on December 6,” Turkalj said, noting that he did not know what condition the flight recorder was in or what information could be pulled from it.

“Further steps are up to the county prosecutor and military investigators. They have carried out an on-site investigation in cooperation with crime police and air accident investigators. Additional on-site investigations will be carried out if necessary,” he said.

A total of 197 people were involved in the operation to locate and rescue the two pilots whose plane crashed during a training mission. They both safely ejected before the crash.

Both are in a stable condition. One was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, while the other remains in hospital after successful surgery.