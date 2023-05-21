All passengers killed in crash of Dutch plane flying to Pula

Podijeli :

All passengers in the Dutch plane that crashed on Saturday at Mala Kapela, were killed, most likely three of them, according to the flight plan, it was confirmed at the crash site of the Cirrus 20 plane by local police and the chief aviation investigator.

The plane was in transit from the Slovenian city of Maribor to Pula, a city in Croatia.

According to the Croatian mountain rescue service HGSS, the Cirrus SR20 G2 airplane disappeared from the radar around 12:30 a.m. A team of over 120 people, along with a drone and a helicopter, were deployed to search the forested area for remnants of the plane. The wreckage was finally located a little after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The cause of the crash remains uncertain.