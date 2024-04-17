Almost a quarter of the electorate had cast their votes in the parliamentary election in Croatia by midday

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

Almost 750,000 voters, or 24.18 per cent of those eligible to vote, had cast their ballots in Croatia's parliamentary election by 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, significantly more than four years ago, the State Electoral Commission announced at midday.

At the same time in July 2020, 620,000 voters, or 18.09 per cent, went to the polls, around 20,000 fewer than in September 2016.

In the last parliamentary election, a total of 46.9 per cent of voters cast their ballots, the lowest turnout since 1990, when multi-party election were held for the first time. The low turnout was partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the special epidemiological measures that were in place.

In the first multi-party election in 1990, 2,996,250 voters cast their ballots, or 84.54 per cent of the electorate.

Most voters cast their ballots in the sixth constituency, where turnout was 27.39 per cent, 26.5 per cent in the first constituency and 25.38 per cent in the third constituency.

The fewest voters cast their ballots in the fifth constituency, where the turnout was 20.28 per cent, in the ninth constituency 22.7 per cent and in the tenth constituency 23.2 per cent.

Among the towns with the highest turnout at midday, Varazdin (32.22 per cent) was in the lead, followed by Koprivnica (28.66 per cent) and Cakovec (28.57 per cent). The lowest turnout was recorded in Slavonski Brod (20.25 per cent) and Dubrovnik (21.07 per cent).