Croatia is the tenth most Googled travel destination in 2024

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia is the tenth most Googled travel destination of 2024, while Turkey takes first place. This was determined by Conde Nast Traveller magazine on the basis of its regular research and Google data.

The top 10 countries and destinations in 2024 “have seen the biggest year-on-year search growth on Google” and offer “inspiration for your travels in 2025.”

The magazine says that Croatia “has gradually earned a reputation as a European travel hotspot” and that it is a “more affordable holiday destination than some of its neighbouring countries.”

Conde Nast Traveller recommends “island hopping”: “Korcula is our favourite”, “delicious culinary excursions inland to Split or Zagreb, or to the historic walled city of Dubrovnik. But the beach is the place to be in this country – with more than 4,000 kilometres of coastline.”

Among the ten most Googled travel destinations in 2024, Greece is in second place, followed by Malta, Italy, Egypt, Portugal, Cyprus, Mexico and Mauritius.