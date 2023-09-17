Ambienta fair to bring together 90 exhibitors from 12 countries

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

The furniture, interior design and related industries fair Ambienta will be held at the Zagreb Trade Fair Centre from 26 September to 1 October, featuring 90 exhibitors, and the fairs Arhibau.hr, Zagreb Design Week, Art Zagreb and Hotel&Gastroteh will also take place.

Ambienta will be held in eight pavilions, on 18,000 square metres of exhibition space, the organisers announced at a press conference earlier this week.

Exhibitors from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Germany, Pakistan, Poland, Romania and Slovenia will participate.

The fair is taking place under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the City of Zagreb.

In addition to Ambienta, the tenth edition of Zagreb Design Week will also be held, and the theme is “AI and I”. It will be held in two pavilions.

Arhibau.hr, the largest architecture and construction fair in the region, will be organised by the Zagreb Society of Architects.

The art fair Art Zagreb will have eight stalls where it will be possible to buy products from Zagreb, Osijek and South Korean students. Art Zagreb is held in cooperation with the Academy of Fine Arts and the Croatian Society of Art Historians.

Hotel&Gastroteh is a fair for equipment, business and investments in the tourist season. It will be held under the auspices of the Croatian Chamber of Crafts and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.