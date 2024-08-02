Animal Friends Croatia warns: Tourists have a hard time without vegan options

Podijeli :

Croatia, known for its breathtaking Adriatic coastline, attracts millions of tourists every year. Despite the steady increase in the number of visitors from all over the world, a large proportion of tourists leave the country disappointed, according to the NGO Animal Friends Croatia.

Many of these tourists, who follow a vegan diet, have significant problems finding adequate meals, which can seriously affect their holiday experience, they say.

Challenges for vegans in Croatia

Although Croatia is the 18th most popular tourist destination in the world, its culinary offerings often fail to meet the diverse needs of all visitors. The number of vegetarians and vegans around the world, including in Croatia, is steadily increasing. However, tourists who wish to avoid meat or animal products often find it difficult to find suitable dishes. For many of them, holidays become a frustrating experience as they spend valuable time searching for vegan options, the NGO claims.

Restaurants often offer fish or fried cheese as an alternative to meat, which does not meet vegan dietary standards. According to the NGO Animal Friends Croatia, the lack of awareness and unwillingness of restaurateurs to adapt their menus to modern dietary trends is worrying.

“We often receive emails from disappointed tourists who were forced to cook for themselves on holiday or eat only side dishes in restaurants. They complain that restaurant staff do not even know what a vegan dish is and roll their eyes when asked for a vegan option,” says the organisation.

Potential for change

Despite these challenges, Croatia has considerable potential to expand its vegan offering. The country is rich in traditional plant-based dishes that could meet vegan standards Additionally, there is an increasing availability of products like plant-based meats, milk, and cheese on the market.

“Croatia should endeavour to meet the needs of all its visitors,” emphasise Animal Friends Croatia. “This can influence the decision of tourists to return or recommend the destination to others.”

Data from 2022 shows that 8.12 million Germans, who are among the most frequent tourists to Croatia, follow a vegetarian or vegan diet. This number is more than twice as high as the total population of Croatia. In addition, many tourists consume meat only occasionally, which further emphasises the need for a diverse restaurant offerings.

Steps towards sustainable tourism

By developing a vegan menu, Croatia can increase its competitiveness in the global tourism market and establish itself as a destination that promotes sustainable tourism. According to Animal Friends Croatia, a vegan diet greatly reduces the environmental footprint compared to a diet that includes meat, milk, and eggs.

Educating restaurateurs about vegan dishes and supporting the development of vegan menus are important steps to increase the range of vegan options. Including vegan options in travel guides and promotional materials would also make it easier for tourists to find suitable restaurants and accommodation, according to the NGO.

Animal Friends Croatia recently sent the “Meat Revolution” guide to more than 1,000 restaurants across Croatia, as well as to other relevant institutions.

ZeGeVege Festival: A chance for change

One event that highlights the growing vegan scene in Croatia is the ZeGeVege Festival.

This festival takes place on 6, 7 and 8 September on Europe Square in Zagreb and offers exclusively plant-based foods. “It would be great if various plant-based products from Croatian producers that can be tasted at the ZeGeVege Festival could also be found on the menus of restaurants throughout Croatia,” says Animal Friends Croatia

The NGO believes that Croatia has the opportunity to take a pioneering role in the development of vegan tourism offers in the region. By capitalising on this potential, it can improve the tourist experience, promote sustainable tourism and at the same time increase its attractiveness as a destination that respects the diverse dietary habits and preferences of its visitors.