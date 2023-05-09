Another anti-violence protest to be held in Belgrade on May 12

Podijeli :

Armin Durgut/Pixsell

Organizers of the anti-violence protest in Belgrade said a new protest would be organized on May 12 unless their demands are met.

A press release said that they would hand the Regulatory Council for Electronic Media (REM) letters of resignation for them to sign because of the flood of violence and hate in Serbian media on May 10 and would also demand a ban on reality and shows full of violence and aggression, the revoking of the licenses of the pro-regime TV Pink and Happy TV, a ban on tabloids advocating violence and spreading false news and the dismissal of the managers of the state TV (RTS).

A Serbia Against Violence protest will be held in the southern city of Nis on Wednesday.

“Serbia should stop unless the demands of the Serbia Against Violence gathering are met by Friday, May 12. We are calling the public to make sure there are as many of us as possible,” the press release said.

It thanked everyone who turned up for the protest to pay homage to the victims and “show a better face of Serbia with deep piety.”