Another Croatian woman injured in Turkey earthquake

Source: Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS

Two Croatian women were injured in the devastating earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey early on Monday morning, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said.

One of the women was injured in the city of Adyaman, where she was pulled out from under the rubble, while the other was hurt in Malataya, Ambassador to Turkey Hrvoje Cvitanovic said.

The nature of their injuries is not known, but their lives are not in danger.

At least 1,500 people were killed in the earthquake.

Croatia will send 40 people specialised in urban search and rescue and 10 search dogs to Turkey to help with search and rescue efforts, the Civil Protection Directorate announced.