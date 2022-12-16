Another €700 million in EU funding paid to Croatia under the NRRP scheme

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock

The European Commission on Friday paid the second tranche of the so-called National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) funding to Croatia, worth €700 million euros, the state news platform Hina said.

The second payment was based on 25 key stages and target values that Croatia carried out with regard to reforms and investments in the field of public administration, the judiciary, social policy, employment, education, skills, energy and energy efficiency, water management and connectivity.

As part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Croatia has received an advance payment of €818 million in September 2021, and the so-called first tranche of €700 million was paid in June 2022.

This means that so far €2.2 billion have been paid to date, out of the €5.51 total earmarked for Croatia under the program.