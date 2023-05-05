Another mass shooting in Serbia

Podijeli :

A shooter killed eight people and wounded 14 in an attack that took place Thursday evening near the capital of Belgrade, just a day after the mass killing in a Belgrade elementary school that killed nine people.

The 21-year-old male attacker, identified by his initials as U.B., first opened fire in the village of Dubona, and then in the villages of Malo Orasje and Sepsin near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.

An off-duty police officer and his sister were among those killed, while the youngest victim was 15 years old.

N1 Belgrade was told that this was most probably a terrorist act.

All special police units are on the ground, including the Special Antiterrorist Unit (SAJ), the Gendarmerie and helicopter units.

The Serbian Interior Ministry said that the suspect was arrested at around 8 am on Friday after an extensive search.

N1 has unofficially learned that the attacker turned himself over to the police in the village of Vinjiste, where his uncle lives. Allegedly, after the shooting, he got into a taxi and drove to the village.