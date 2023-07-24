Applicants can request ID card at any police station, regardless of residence

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec / PIXSELL

Applications for the issuance of an identity card can be submitted at any police station irrelevant of the applicant’s permanent address, the Croatian Ministry of the Interior reported on Monday.

So far, applicants could request the issuance of IDs “at a police administration or police station that deal with administrative affairs and that are competent according to the applicant’s permanent residence address.”

This restriction based on permanent residence has been lifted in order to alleviate the situation at the busiest police stations.

Applicants can take over their ID at the police station where they submitted their application.

The new rules are in force until 31 August 2024.