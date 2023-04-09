Archbishop of Zagreb calls on faithful to help others

Podijeli :

Tiskovni ured zagrebačke nadbiskupije

Celebrating Easter mass on Sunday, the Archbishop of Zagreb, Cardinal Josip Bozanic, called on believers to stand ready to help, particularly displaced persons, and said that both those attacked and the attackers needed peace.

“Peace is necessary to the attacked and the attackers, and to the initiators and the commanders the most. Let’s continue to stand ready to assist charitably, notably in taking in displaced persons. Let our recent experience of war, suffering and exile reinforce our empathy and generosity,” Cardinal Bozanic said.

We pray that God gives us the strength to do good and not to tire of promoting peace, justice, mutual acceptance, forgiveness and togetherness, he added.

With Easter begins “the great historic battle between life and death, between hope and despair, between giving in to the worst and fighting for the best, a battle that will not cease until all forces and destruction are defeated,” the cardinal said.

At the end of the service, he greeted the representatives of the authorities present – Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, War Veterans Minister Tomo Medved, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen Korzinek, and Science and Education Minister Radovan Fuchs.

Cardinal Bozanic said that “by this act, they are honouring the believers who make up the majority of Croatia’s citizens.”