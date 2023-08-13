Athens: Another 40 football fans remanded in custody

All 40 suspects heard on Saturday by investigating judges of an Athens court over involvement in clashes of football fans earlier this week, in which 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris, a supporter of the Greek AEK football club was killed, pleaded guilty and were remanded in custody.
Thirty-nine of them are Croatian nationals and one is a Greek national.
On Sunday depositions in this tragic case will be taken from the last 35 detainees.
Croatia’s Ambassador to Greece Aleksandar Sunko told the RTL broadcaster that the detainees’ safety is currently the main concern for their families and Croatian judicial officials.
Sunko said that assurances have been given by the Greek authorities that their safety is guaranteed but that Croatian authorities will continue closely following the situation, adding that the detained Croatians have been provided with the necessary medical assistance.
The fan violence in Athens broke out in the night between Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the UEFA Champions League third-qualifying-round match between hosts AEK Athens and the Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, which was to have been played at AEK’s stadium in Nea Filadelfeia.
Despite a UEFA ban on the movement of fans, 100 to 120 Dinamo Zagreb supporters, supported by some Panathinaikos fans, appeared late on Monday night in the vicinity of the AEK stadium, where AEK supporters had gathered, the Greek police said.
Clashes broke out more than an hour after the away team completed training and left the venue, with the rival fans throwing flares, improvised explosive devices and stones at each other.
