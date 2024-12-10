Government urges adoption of a declaration to protect the rights of pensioners and senior citizens

Podijeli :

N1

The Government has held a telephone meeting and submitted an opinion to Parliament recommending the adoption of the proposed Declaration on the Rights of Pensioners and the Elderly, which addresses key areas to ensure a dignified, safe and peaceful retirement.

“The proposed Declaration covers all essential areas vital for pensioners and older adults to ensure a dignified, safe and peaceful retirement. The government emphasises its commitment to strengthen all areas and capacities to improve the care of pensioners and older people,” the government said on Monday.

In the current term, the government will continue to implement a responsible pension policy that focuses on improving the adequacy of pensions.

Various measures and projects planned

The 2024–2028 government programme provides for a 30 increase in pensions, with the average pension set to be at least € 750–800 by the end of the term of office.

Other measures and projects for the elderly include the construction of 18 new senior centres worth over €159 million, which will provide almost 2,000 new housing units and 4,500 non-institutional services. A further €22 million has been earmarked to expand capacity and ensure balanced regional coverage of services.

A pilot project introduced on 1 January 2024, allowing pensioners and people aged 65 and over to travel by train free of charge, has proved successful. The government has therefore proposed extending the project from 1 January to 31 December 2025.