Scandal at the Faculty of Geodesy: Minister Obuljen-Korzinek rejects concerns

The Minister of Culture and Media, Nina Obuljen-Korzinek, stated on Tuesday in connection with the scandal surrounding the Faculty of Geodesy that they has passed all audits without a single complaint and that this is the only thing that counts.

The weekly Nacional reported that a senior official in Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s government has revealed that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Zagreb is still actively working to prove the criminal responsibility of the Minister of Culture and Media, Nina Obuljen-Korzinek, for her role in the scandal surrounding the Faculty of Geodesy.

“I really have no reason to be worried”

Reporters asked her if she was concerned about such allegations. “My colleagues have achieved a historic feat in the (post-earthquake) reconstruction process. So I really have no reason to be worried, I am just grateful for the great work that has been done,” she emphasised.

“The results are visible, something new is opening every week, in the towns of Sisak and Samobor,” she added.

When asked why the investigations are still ongoing if everything is in order, the minister said that these are only reports and that all audits have confirmed and verified everything.