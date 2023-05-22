ATP in Umag to bring together Rune, Cilic, Wawrinka, Thiem…

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The 33rd edition of Croatia Open, a men's ATP tennis tournament, will be held in Umag from July 21 to 30 under the sponsorship of the Plava Laguna hotel company.

So far, the participation in the tournament, which is part of the 250 series of the ATP Tour, has been confirmed by Croatia’s tennis star Marin Cilic as well as by Swiss Stan Wawrinka, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Danish tennis player Holger Rune, who currently ranks as world’s No. 6 in men’s singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The 20-year-old Danish player has already participated in the Umag tournament twice, said the head of the organising committee, Dragan Pujas, on Monday.