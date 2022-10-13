August 2022 sees 5.5 pct fewer building permits issued

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In August 2022, 760 building permits were issued in Croatia, 5.5% fewer than in August 2021, the national statistical office said on Thursday.

By types of constructions, 656 permits were issued on buildings and 104 on civil engineering works.

The permits envisage building 1,316 flats with an average floor area of 95.2 m2.

Year on year, the number of permits for buildings dropped by 8.8%, while the number of those for civil engineering works went up by 22.4% and of those for flats by 1.4%.

The permits issued in August envisage HRK 3.1 billion worth of construction work.

The number of building permits issued from January to August 2022 (7,147), compared to the same period of 2021, increased by 5.7%. They envisage HRK 24.9 billion worth of work, up 20.3% on the year.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)