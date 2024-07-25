Average monthly net wage of companies rises to 1,028 euros in 2023

Podijeli :

In 2023, the average monthly net wage for 1,029,659 employees working in 156,145 companies subject to corporate income tax in Croatia was €1,028, an increase of 10.4% compared to 2022, when it was €932, according to the Financial Agency (FINA).

An analysis conducted by FINA shows that companies in manufacturing, trade and construction employed 53.9% of all workers, with workers in construction and trade receiving lower wages than the average Croatian company.

Last year, the manufacturing industry recorded a wage increase of 12%, wholesale and retail 10.6% and construction 9.9%.

A total of 16,369 companies with 238,616 employees were active in the manufacturing industry, whose average monthly net wage was €1,053. In wholesale and retail, 197,801 employees in 28,797 companies earned an average of €1,015 per month, while 21,940 companies in the construction industry had 118,212 employees earning an average of €891.

Highest average monthly net wage in the information and communication sector

The average monthly net wage for 85,740 employees in hospitality and tourism was € 911 (+10.6%) and for employees in education € 796 (+5.8%).

The lowest wages were recorded in the “Other services” category – €771.

The highest wages were earned by employees in information and communication, mining and quarrying, finance and insurance and energy and air conditioning.

In 2023, the highest average monthly net wage was paid in the information and communication sector – €1,599, which is 55.4% more than the average monthly net wage paid by all companies in Croatia.

Employees in the mining and quarrying sector earned €1,321 (28.4% above average) and employees in the finance and insurance sector earned €1,296 (26% above average).