Average net salary for March €1,326, median €1,086

The average net salary for March 2024 was €1,326, an increase of 17.3% in nominal terms and 12.7% in real terms compared to the previous year, while the median was €1,086, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) announced on Tuesday.

The highest average net earnings were paid in the financial services sector at €2,033, while the lowest was in the manufacture of clothing at €841.

Compared to the previous month, the average net wage in March 2024 was 6.3% higher in nominal terms and 5.4% higher in real terms.