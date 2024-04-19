Average net salary in February €1,248, median €1,044

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The average net salary in Croatia was €1,248 in February 2024, up 12.8% in nominal terms and 8.4% in real terms compared to the previous year, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) announced on Friday.

The highest average net wage was paid in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (€2,823), the lowest in the manufacture of clothing (€837).

Compared to the previous month, average net wages in February 2024 rose by 0.7% in nominal terms and 0.5% in real terms.

The median net wage in February 2024 was € 1,044 and 60% of employees received wages of up to € 1,173.