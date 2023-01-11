Average net salary in Zagreb reached €1,187 in October 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels/Ilustracija

The average net salary in Zagreb in October 2022 reached €1,187 (8,944 kuna), a nominal increase of 8.2 percent from October 2021, the state information platform Hina reported on Wednesday, citing data released by the city's department for strategic planning and development.

The average salary in Zagreb was hence €159 (1,199 kuna) or 15 percent higher than Croatia’s national average, which totaled €1,028 (7,745 kuna) in October.

The city also reported the best and lowest paid industry sectors, based on average salaries in October 2022. As usual, the highest salaries were in the oil and natural gas business, at €1,978, and the lowest salaries were leather manufacturing, where the average was €647.

The average gross salary in Zagreb in October 2022 was €1,656 (12,478 kuna), a year-on-year increase of 9.0 percent.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)