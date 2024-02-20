Average net wage for December 2023 in Croatia was €1,191

Podijeli :

The monthly net wages totalled € 1,191 in December 2023, 13.9% higher in nominal terms and 9% higher in real terms than in the same month in 2022. Average monthly net wages in the period January-December 2023 totalled € 1,148, according to data from the national statistics office (DZS).

Compared to November 2023, the average net salary fell by 1.4% in nominal terms and 0.9% in real terms.

The highest average net wage for December was paid in the manufacture of coke and petroleum products and amounted to € 1,795, while the lowest net wage was paid in the manufacture of clothing and amounted to € 739.

The median net wage for December was €1,005, meaning that half of workers earned less and half earned more than this amount, while the median gross wage was €1,620, a nominal decrease of 3.5% and a real decrease of 3% compared to November 2023.

Compared to the previous year, the average gross wage rose by 13.5% in nominal terms and by 8.6% in real terms.

The highest average gross wages in December were paid in the manufacture of coke and petroleum products (€ 2,662) and the lowest in the manufacture of clothing (€ 920).

In the period January-December, the average monthly net wage totalled € 1,148, which is 13% more in nominal terms and 4.6% more in real terms than in the previous year.

The average gross wage in the same period totalled € 1,584, an increase of 14.8% in nominal terms and 6.3% in real terms.