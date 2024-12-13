2025 will be an uncertain year, says Milanovic

Podijeli :

Ured predsjednika Republike Hrvatske / Marko Beljan

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Zoran Milanovic, said that 2025 will be an uncertain year, characterised by far more unstable circumstances than almost 60 years ago.

In his speech at the celebrations of the 33rd anniversary of the Croatian Air Force (HRZ) on Thursday, Milanovic pointed out the instability in the world and the enormous security risks that everyone is currently facing.

Things and relationships are changing, systems are becoming obsolete and new means of combat must be developed. The Croatian people, as a small nation, must take more care of themselves and their interests, while others only occasionally think of us when they remember, he said.

He pointed out the problem of understaffing in the armed forces, including the reserves, and said that people are the most valuable resource. He emphasised the need for continuous recruitment and said that despite modern warfare technologies, people play a crucial role.

Military costs are skyrocketing

Armies that until recently seemed invincible must take this into account, he said.

Milanovic recognised the significant needs of the military. Costs are spiralling out of control and this expenditure must be met with 2% of GDP, which is growing but much more slowly, requiring careful consideration, he said.

We have to think about the context in which we live, the relations of the great powers over which we have no control and the principles of loyalty to our allies, while at the same time focussing on what serves our interests, as we have no direct influence on their decisions, he added.

Milanovic recalled the establishment of the HRZ during the war conditions of the 1990s under an arms import embargo and referred to the importance of the year 2024 for the HRZ due to the arrival and deployment of the Rafale multi-role combat aircraft.

The Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Tihomir Kundid, reaffirmed the HRZ’s commitment to protecting Croatian airspace and supporting the civilian population through the firefighting squadron and medical flights.

Challenging but successful past year

The arrival of the new fighter jets marks the beginning of a new era for the HRZ, said Kundid, expressing confidence that the HRZ will continue to meet the challenges of the future and fulfil its tasks with commitment and success.

The envoy of the Minister of Defence, State Secretary Drago Matanovic, said that the government recognises the importance of defence and the improvement of military capabilities and emphasised the contribution of the HRZ as a prestigious part of the armed forces.

He also pointed out important projects, including the procurement of Rafale jets, drones and the modernisation of the radar system.

The commander of the HRZ, Brigadier General Michael Krizanec, described the past year as difficult and challenging, but ultimately successful, as all assigned tasks were fulfilled. We still have a lot of hard work ahead of us to further develop the HRZ into a guarantor of security and to justify the trust placed in us through tireless, professional and committed execution of the tasks assigned to us, he said, expressing confidence that we will fulfil these expectations.