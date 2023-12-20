Average pay for October amounts to €1,178, median to €1,014

Podijeli :

The average net pay for October amounted to €1,178, which was up 14.6% in nominal and 8.3% in real terms year on year, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Month on month, the average net pay for October was up 1.9% in nominal and 1.4% in real terms.

The highest average net pay for October was paid in air transport (€1,856) and the lowest in clothing manufacture (€756).

The median net pay for October amounted to €1,014.

The average gross pay for October amounted to €1,630 and was up 2.1% in nominal and 1.6% in real terms month on month, and up 16.8% in nominal and 10.4% in real terms year on year.

The highest average gross pay for October was paid in air transport (€2,693) and the lowest in clothing manufacture (€990).

For the January-October period, the average net monthly pay amounted to €1,138, up 12.8% in nominal and 3.8% in real terms year on year.