Average vehicle age in Croatia at 14.6 years

Source: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Data from the Croatian Vehicles Centre published on Wednesday show that in 2022 there were 2.5 million registered vehicles in Croatia with an average age of 14.59 years.

Compared to 2021, when vehicles were on average 14.3 years old, the age of registered vehicles has increased again.

As many as 67.7 percent of registered vehicles are ten years old or older.

In second place are vehicles six to nine years old (14.9 percent), then two to five years old (12.9 percent), while vehicles up to one year old are the least represented at 4.6 percent.

Out of a total of 2.3 million vehicles inspected during the regular technical inspection, 431,625 were declared defective.

A total of 2.4 million errors were found on the inspected vehicles, of which the most were on headlights – 23.8 percent, followed by errors on brakes and supporting assemblies 22.4 percent.

The third place in terms of the frequency of observed irregularities on all types of vehicles in Croatia was occupied by those on the self-supporting bodywork, chassis and other parts, followed by errors on the engine and axle, wheels, tires and suspensions.

Numerous irregularities in vehicle equipment were also recorded, more precisely 74,700 of them, but this number also decreased compared to 2021, when 84,000 irregularities were recorded on vehicle equipment.

Last year, slightly fewer irregularities were observed on the eco test, namely 64,600.

Statistics show a slightly lower number of irregularities on devices for normal visibility.