AZOP asks Greek regulator to respond to publication of fans’ personal data

Vasilis Rebapis / Eurokinissi / imago sportfotodienst / Profimedia

Croatia's Personal Data Protection Agency (AZOP) has sent a request to the relevant regulatory authority in Greece to intervene after a Greek web portal published the personal data of some of the Dinamo football club's supporters arrested after fan clashes in Athens in which an AEK supporter was killed.

“Following media reports and a complaint by a member of the public, the Personal Data Protection Agency (AZOP) has learned that a Greek web portal published the personal data (name and surname, year of birth, ID number…) of Croatian citizens suspected of criminal offences and misdemeanors in Greece,” the regulator stated in a press release on Thursday, noting that it has therefore sent a request to the relevant Greek authority asking it to act on it.

As many as 98 supporters of Dinamo Zagreb were detained by the Greek police after violent clashes outside the AEK stadium on 7 August. Three Greek nationals, an Albanian and a Croat are suspected of the murder of the AEK supporter who bled to death after being stabbed by a sharp object.