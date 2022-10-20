Banking industry group HUB gets new director

Share:







Source: HUB

Tamara Perko, who currently chairs the board of the state-owned development bank HBOR, will become the new head of the Croatian banking association HUB in early December, state agency Hina said on Thursday, carrying a HUB press release.

Perko was appointed to this new position at a regular meeting of the HUB executive committee and will succeed the current head of HUB, Zdenko Adrovic, in early December. Adrovic had held the office since 2015.

Hina did not offer any explanation for the appointment, but quoted HUB’s press release, which said that Perko is a “leading Croatian expert for banking and finance.”