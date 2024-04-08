Banks will be closed on election day

Podijeli :

N1

The Croatian Banking Association (HUB) announced on Monday that banks will be closed on Wednesday, 17 April, due to the parliamentary election. It appealed to bank customers whose accounts will be debited on that day to ensure that they have sufficient funds.

The fact that 17 April is a non-working day does not affect the execution of payment transactions between accounts opened at the same bank, nor does it affect card payments and cash withdrawals from ATMs, HUB said, explaining that bank offices will be closed on that day.