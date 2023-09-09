Banozic: Heroic defence of Gospic testifies to Croatian defenders’ heroism

Podijeli :

Defence Minister Mario Banozic on Saturday sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Medak Pocket military-police operation (VRO), emphasising that it is a reminder of the exceptional and great importance of that operation in the mosaic of all Croatian actions and operations in the Homeland War.

“In just a few hours, on 9 September 1993, Croatian forces liberated about 225 square kilometers of occupied Croatian territory. With that heroic defence of Gospic, the enemy retreated, the safety of the city, the inhabitants of Lika, and the whole of Croatia was preserved, and in light of the creation of assumptions for Operation Storm,” the minister said in his message.

He emphasised that because of all this, he is extremely glad that 30 years later, by participating in the programme to commemorate the Medak Pocket operation, the Croatian Army is paying homage to all Croatian veterans who defended that part of Croatia.

The Croatian Army, as in those war years, strongly stands by its people, he pointed out.

“We preserve and cherish the memory of all the victims of the Homeland War, all the Croatian veterans who decided to give their best to defend the Homeland from the enemy. Thank you for free Croatia,” Banozic said to the families of killed, deceased and missing Croatian veterans, participants in Operation Medak Pocket, Croatian veterans, members of the Croatian Army, citizens.