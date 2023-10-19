Banožić: US is pillar of world security, Croatia will do its part

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barišin/Pixsell

The United States is a pillar of security in a world faced with the aggression on Ukraine and the terrorist attacks on Israel, Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banožić said on Thursday, adding that Croatia stands shoulder to shoulder with its NATO ally and will do its part.

Mario Banožić met in Washington with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who praised Croatia as “a pillar of security in the region,” the Croatian Defence Ministry said in a press release.

Banožić said Croatia stood firmly shoulder to shoulder with the US in dealing with the common security challenges, including “the aggression on Ukraine and the terrorist attacks on Israel.”

“We are aware that the US represents the pillar which enables the building of a safer world for the coming generations. The Croatian government is very much aware of that and therefore we remain committed to doing our part,” he added.

Croatia is a reliable partner and a valued ally, said Austin. “With its assistance, Croatia makes a difference in Ukraine’s fight for freedom. You are a pillar of security in the region and we rely on you when it comes to stability in that area,” the press release quoted him as saying.

The ministers signed an agreement on cooperation in defence which defines its continuation and enhancement,

Banožić thanked the US for its continuous and consistent support in the strengthening of the Croatian army’s capabilities and for the assistance in the financing of additional Black Hawk helicopters.

Austin confirmed that the US will continue to support the further development of the Croatian army and the strengthening of allied relations.

