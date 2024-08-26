Battle for leadership of Domovinski pokret party intensifies ahead of key elections

Podijeli :

N1

Two key figures within Domovinski pokret (DP) party held separate press conferences on Monday, underlining the escalating internal conflict ahead of the party leadership election on 31 August.

Ivan Penava, the current party leader and mayor of Vukovar, spoke to the media from Vukovar.

He acknowledged the internal divisions within the DP and emphasised that the party could not maintain two competing factions. Penava emphasised that the upcoming election is crucial for restoring unity and direction within the DP.

He emphasised that the party must remain true to its founding principles and indicated that he would reconsider his future in the party should the party deviate from these values under a new leadership. Penava reiterated his belief in fair, democratic processes, but criticised those within the party who he accused of deepening divisions.

Radic claims he has the support of the majority of DP members

Shortly afterwards, Mario Radic, another influential figure within the DP, held his own press conference on St. Mark’s Square in Zagreb, where he officially announced his candidacy for the party presidency. Radic’s message was clear: the DP must be reformed and democratised. He proposed a “one member, one vote” system to restore fairness and transparency within the party and criticised Penava’s leadership for allowing selective accountability and division.

Radic claimed to have the support of the majority of DP members and promised to unite the party through democratic reforms and greater internal cohesion.

Radic emphasised that his aim was not to cause further divisions, but to lead a renewed and united DP. He assured that his candidacy would mean a new beginning for the party, with transparency and inclusion at the forefront.

Both Penava and Radic now face a major confrontation in the election for the party presidency, with each claiming to represent the best future for the party.