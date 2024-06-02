Belgian PM supports Croatian MEP in elections for second term

Podijeli :

BENOIT DOPPAGNE / Belga / AFP

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who is from a liberal political group, has sent a message of support to Croatian member of the European Parliament, Valter Flego of the Istrian Democratic Party (IDS), who is running for the second term in the EP, the office of Flego said on Sunday.

De Croo, who is a member of the Belgian political party Open Vlaamse Liberalen en Democraten (Open VLD), underscored in his letter Flego’s efforts to add Croatia to pan-European transport corridors.

This April, with 565 votes in favour, 37 against and 29 abstentions, the current European Parliament endorsed at its last plenary session in Strasbourg the agreement with the Council of the European Union on revised guidelines for the Trans-European Transport Network, which now include a number of transport routes and hubs in Croatia.

The new European plan for the development of TEN-T enables Croatia to withdraw funds to upgrade its railway network and ports.

Under the revised regulation, Croatia is covered by four European corridors.

As a member of the Transport and Tourism Committee Flego contributed several amendments to the final text of the regulation.

The prime minister of Belgium, which currently chairs the European Union, says in his message to Croatian voters that the 6-9 June elections of for the new European Parliament could be a turning point for the EU.

Flego who is a member of Renew Europe Group in the EP and the head candidate of of the “Fair Play” slate in Croatia for the European polls, thanked for the support and added that “we together are fighting against the Radicals who are a threat to a free and civilised Europe and Croatia.”

“I call on all Croatian voters to go to the polls on 9 June, so that we will not wake up in an isolationist, xenophobic and gloomy Europe on 10 April,” said Flego.