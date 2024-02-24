Belgrade: Ex-German footballer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge declared ambassador of Youth Sports Games

Podijeli :

REUTERS

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a German football executive and former professional footballer, was declared an ambassador of the Youth Sports Games at a ceremony in Belgrade on Saturday.

Since its establishment in Split in 1996, competitions at all levels have been completely free for all participants, and to date the Games have enriched the lives of more than 2.7 million children and young people in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia. In 2024, Slovenia joined this contest, initiated by Zdravko Marić.

At the ceremony in Belgrade, Marić thanked sponsors and all who have supported the Games.

Some other ambassadors of the Games are current and retired footballers — Luka Modrić, Predrag Mijatović, Darijo Srna, Nemanja Vidić, Slaven Bilić –, as well as UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, the PGS president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and so on.