Belgrade sees a marathon protest, central bridge remains blocked for eight hours

Marina Pupavac / N1 Srbija

Activists of the Alliance of Environmental Organisations of Serbia gathered on Saturday in a marathon protest, blocking the international highway and the Gazela bridge near the Sava centre from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., when traffic was established again.

Upon arrival on the bridge, the activists stationed themselves under the overpass due to the extremely high temperature, which was around 40 degrees.

They set their demands, asking the authorities to consider the people’s initiative to put out of force the Law on Planning and Construction.

During the protest they spread a wire and attached photos that showed various forms of violence in the country.