BiH general election: Opposition in Republika Srpska to request election recount

Source: N1

Opposition leaders in Bosnia's Republika Srpska entity will submit a request with the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina and ask for the election recount as well as the annulment of the vote for Republika Srpska President.

The leaders and representatives of the PDP, the SDS and the List for Justice and Order will deliver the request on Wednesday.

“This is about the retailoring of the electoral will of citizens for the RS President. There were 35,000 invalid ballots and over 20,000 vote difference in just three cities. At some places our candidate Jelena Trivic had zero votes. All this indicates that it was a matter of electoral theft of up to 100 thousand votes,” said PDP leader Branislav Borenovic, who announced a protect walk in the city of Banja Luka, the entity’s administrative centre.

The opposition declared Trivic’s victory on Sunday during the election night and after the Central Election Commission said the following morning that Trivic’s opponent, SNSD leader Milorad Dodik is in the lead, the PDP responded that they were robbed and would not recognise the election results.