Black Friday generates €76.7m in retail sales in Croatia

Shutterstock / Ilustracija

On this year's Black Friday, 24 November, Croatians spent €76.7 in retail shopping, or 17.2% more than last year, and there were 4 million fiscalised receipts in the retail sector, or 0.9% more than on the previous Black Friday, according to data released by the Tax Administration on Monday.

During the week from 21 to 27 November, when Black Friday fell, 22.93 million fiscalised receipts were issued, showing that €393.5 million was spent in retail trade, as against 22.88 million fiscalised receipts with the value of €333 million in the corresponding week in November 2022.

Black Friday is a colloquial name for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States, which marks the beginning of pre-holiday shopping. This custom, which is characterised by discounts in stores, has spread all over the world, with discounts and promotional sales often extending over a period of more than just one day.