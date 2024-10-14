Body of last flood victim found in Jablanica, joint funeral on Tuesday

Podijeli :

The body of the last of the 19 people who went missing ten days ago in the village of Donja Jablanica, when devastating floods and landslides hit northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia, has been recovered.

The body was found at the sluice gate of the Grabovica hydroelectric power plant on the Neretva River, the cantonal police announced on Monday.

Four other people drowned in Konjic and one person is still missing. The total number of fatalities so far is 26.

A collective funeral for the flood victims in Jablanica has been announced for Tuesday. The service will be led by Husein Kavazovic, the head of the Islamic community in Bosnia and Herzegovina.